Nike Air Foamposite One x Comme Des Garcons “Cat Eye” Gets A Better Look

The Comme Des Garçons collaboration with Nike on the Air Foamposite One introduces the "Cat Eye" colorway, inspired by the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. This edition features a striking marble-like grey shell, offering a unique and premium look. The design exudes sophistication and honors the grandeur of the Olympics. Bronze, silver, and gold stripes adorn the heel pull tabs, symbolizing Olympic medals, and adding a celebratory touch. Also, note that these sneakers are releasing exclusively at Dover Street Market, a high fashion retailer.
This collaboration perfectly merges high fashion with athletic performance, paying tribute to the global event. Nike’s Foamposite technology ensures the sneaker is visually appealing and offers superior comfort and support. Its unique construction provides excellent durability and cushioning, ideal for everyday wear and athletic performance. The Nike Air Foamposite One "Cat Eye" by Comme Des Garçons is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados, celebrating the 2024 Summer Olympics in style.
“Cat Eye” Comme Des Garcons x Nike Air Foamposite One
These sneakers have a unique twist on the classic Foamposite design. The sole and midsole are both black rubber, while the uppers showcase a circular shell pattern, deviating from the traditional Foamposite look. Also, the uppers are crafted in black and grey, featuring Comme Des Garcons branding on the heels. Further, the heel pull tabs are adorned with stripes of bronze, silver, and gold, symbolizing Olympic medals.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One x Comme Des Garcons "Cat Eye" will be released on July 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $300 when they are released.
