Nike Air Foamposite One x Comme Des Garcons “Cat Eye” Gets A Better Look

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One x Comme Des Garcons “Cat Eye” will be released on July 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $300 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers have a unique twist on the classic Foamposite design. The sole and midsole are both black rubber, while the uppers showcase a circular shell pattern, deviating from the traditional Foamposite look. Also, the uppers are crafted in black and grey, featuring Comme Des Garcons branding on the heels. Further, the heel pull tabs are adorned with stripes of bronze, silver, and gold, symbolizing Olympic medals.

The Comme Des Garçons collaboration with Nike on the Air Foamposite One introduces the "Cat Eye" colorway, inspired by the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris . This edition features a striking marble-like grey shell, offering a unique and premium look. The design exudes sophistication and honors the grandeur of the Olympics. Bronze, silver, and gold stripes adorn the heel pull tabs, symbolizing Olympic medals, and adding a celebratory touch. Also, note that these sneakers are releasing exclusively at Dover Street Market, a high fashion retailer.

