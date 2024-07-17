Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Sail” Gets Official Images

Another clean combination for this pair.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is set to release in an exciting "Black/Sail" colorway. This version features a sleek black base, giving it a classic and versatile look. The sail midsole adds contrast, enhancing the overall design. Sail TPU wings contribute to the shoe's distinctive style. These elements provide both function and flair, making the sneaker stand out. The Air Jordan 4 RM maintains its iconic silhouette, known for its durability and comfort. This colorway blends elegance and sportiness, appealing to a wide range of sneaker enthusiasts. The rubber outsole ensures excellent traction, making it ideal for both casual wear and athletic activities.

The cushioned insole offers superior comfort for all-day wear. Fans of the Air Jordan line eagerly anticipate this release. The "Black/Sail" combination is expected to be a popular choice, offering a fresh take on a beloved model. Its clean design and premium materials make it a must-have addition to any collection. Mark your calendars for the launch date. The Air Jordan 4 RM "Black/Sail" is poised to make an impact in the sneaker world. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this stylish pair. It's perfect for those looking to elevate their sneaker game.

"Black/Sail" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail and black rubber sole and a sail midsole with a visible Nike Air bubble. Crafted from black leather, the uppers boast both black suede overlays and sail overlays. Completing the look are black laces and a black tongue, accented by a red Jumpman logo. Nike Air branding is also present on the heels.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Sail” is going to drop later this fall. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike