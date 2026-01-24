Soulja Boy Says The AirJordan 13 "Flint" Inspired "Crank Dat"

BY Ben Atkinson
Soulja Boy credits the Air Jordan 13 "Flint" for motivating him to hustle and create "Crank Dat," the viral hit.

Soulja Boy just revealed the sneakers that motivated his biggest hit. ComplexSneakers shared a video of him unboxing the Air Jordan 13 "Flint." His story connects sneaker culture directly to his musical breakthrough.

The rapper credits the shoe's high price for fueling his hustle. Back in 2007, the Jordan 13 retailed for around $150. That price tag seemed impossible for a young artist struggling to make it.

The desire to afford these sneakers pushed him to create harder. Further, that motivation led directly to "Crank Dat" being made. The track would change his life and music history forever.

The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" originally released in 1998. The colorway also features a distinctive navy elephant print upper. The holographic Jumpman on the tongue became instantly recognizable.

These sneakers represented status in early 2000s hip-hop culture. Owning a pair meant you had made it in the streets. The "Flint" embodied aspiration and streetwear's growing influence on music.

"Crank Dat" debuted at No. 70 on Billboard Hot 100 in May 2007. The song also quickly climbed the charts with unstoppable momentum. Overall it reached No. 1 and stayed there for seven consecutive weeks.

Soulja Boy "Crank That" Inspiration

Soulja Boy's revelation about the Jordan 13 "Flint" inspiring "Crank Dat" is a perfect example of how sneaker culture and hip-hop have always been intertwined. Futher a $150 price tag on sneakers wasn't just expensive, it was a barrier that separated them from the lifestyle they saw in music videos and on the streets.

The fact that wanting these specific Jordans pushed Soulja to create one of the most iconic songs of the 2000s shows how material aspirations can drive artistic innovation. This also wasn't just about wanting cool shoes. It was about what those shoes represented: success, status, and making it out.

The "Flint" colorway became a symbol of that era's hip-hop aesthetic with its navy elephant print and holographic detailing. When Soulja finally made it big with "Crank Dat," he could buy all the Jordans he wanted, but that initial hunger is what got him there.

