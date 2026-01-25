Travis Scott Front Row At Hermes Paris Fashion Week Show In Navy Suit

Travis Scott just made his debut at an Hermes fashion show. The rapper attended the luxury brand's presentation during Paris Fashion Week. This marks his first time sitting front row at an Hermes event.

Scott was photographed in a sharp navy double-breasted suit. He paired the tailored look with black leather Chelsea boots. His accessories included designer items and a sleek black bag.

The Houston rapper has become a fixture at Paris Fashion Week. He's attended shows for Dior, Louis Vuitton, and other major houses. But Hermes represents a new level of luxury fashion credibility.

Hermes is known for its exclusivity and incredibly high prices. The brand's Birkin bags can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Travis has been expanding his fashion presence beyond streetwear lately. His relationship with luxury brands continues to grow each season. Further, he's transitioning from hype collaborations to high fashion acceptance.

The rapper sat front row alongside other industry heavyweights and celebrities. His presence at Hermes shows how far his fashion influence extends. He's moved beyond just wearing the clothes to being invited.

Scott's style evolution has been gradual but deliberate over the years. He started with streetwear and sneaker collaborations with Nike. Now he's being embraced by the most exclusive luxury houses.

Travis Scott Outfit At Paris Fashion Week

Seeing Travis Scott front row at Hermes is wild when you remember where he started in fashion. This is also the same guy who built his name on rage-inducing shows and streetwear collaborations with brands like Supreme and Bape.

Further, he's sitting at one of the most exclusive luxury fashion shows in the world, wearing a perfectly tailored navy suit and carrying a designer bag like it's second nature. The double-breasted suit he wore to the show is also classic Hermes.