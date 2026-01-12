Timothee Chalamet Wears Timberland x Chrome Hearts Boots At Golden Globes

Timothee Chalamet turned heads at the 2026 Golden Globes with an unexpected footwear choice. The actor stepped onto the red carpet wearing Timberland x Chrome Hearts premium 6-inch black boots.

This luxury collaboration broke all traditional award show rules in the best way possible. Chalamet won his first Golden Globe on January 11th for an incredible performance.

He took home Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category. His role as table tennis player Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme clearly resonated with voters. The sports dramedy gave Chalamet a chance to showcase his impressive range as an actor.

This historic win marks a major milestone in his already remarkable career trajectory. At just 30 years old, he's cementing his place among Hollywood's most talented performers. His Timberland x Chrome Hearts boots sparked immediate conversation.

The rugged luxury footwear created an interesting contrast with his polished all-black formal outfit. He rounded out the look with Cartier jewelry creating a perfect high-low fashion moment. More celebrities are mixing formal and casual pieces at major red carpet events lately.

Chalamet's premium boots are a great example of this evolving fashion landscape. The collaborative boots kept his look grounded while still feeling sophisticated and intentional.

Timothy Chalamet Golden Globes

Timothee Chalamet rocked the exclusive Timberland x Chrome Hearts premium 6-inch boots in black with his all-black Golden Globes outfit creating luxury streetwear perfection. The boots feature that iconic black leather upper with Chrome Hearts' signature gothic detailing and hardware throughout the design.

You can see the traditional lacing system running up the front with special Chrome Hearts metal eyelets and silver accents. The rugged lug sole maintains that classic Timberland workwear aesthetic while Chrome Hearts elevates it to luxury status.

gainst the red carpet these collaborative boots look bold and confident paired with his formal black suit and Cartier jewelry. The matte black finish keeps them sophisticated enough for the occasion while Chrome Hearts branding adds edge and exclusivity.