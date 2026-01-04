Timothee Chalamet Wears Nardwuar's Nike SB Dunk Low “Tartan”

Timothee Chalamet stepped out wearing the Nardwuar x Nike SB Dunk Low "Tartan" recently. The actor has been dominating headlines promoting his new film Marty Supreme.

Chalamet chose the vibrant plaid Nike SB collaboration for his latest appearance. The bold sneaker choice perfectly matches his adventurous fashion sense lately. The Nardwuar x Nike SB Dunk Low "Tartan" released in early December 2025.

The collaboration celebrates Vancouver music journalist Nardwuar's signature tartan plaid aesthetic. The festive pattern covers the entire upper in eye-catching fashion instantly. Timothee has become known for making bold sneaker choices during press tours.

The "Tartan" Dunk continues his pattern of wearing unique, limited releases. Marty Supreme has generated massive buzz across social media and entertainment news. Chalamet's sneaker rotation during promotion only adds to the conversation continuously.

The fuzzy red pom-pom on the tongue creates instant recognition. "Doot Doot" branding on the heels pays homage to Nardwuar's catchphrase perfectly. The black swoosh provides contrast against the busy plaid pattern beautifully.

Nike SB honored Nardwuar's decades-long influence on music journalism and culture. Chalamet wearing these proves their crossover appeal beyond just skateboarding circles. The actor continues bridging high fashion with streetwear and sneaker culture seamlessly.

This appearance will likely drive even more demand for the collaboration. The "Tartan" Dunk represents one of 2025's most memorable Nike SB releases.

Timothee Chalamet Sneakers

The Nardwuar x Nike SB Dunk Low Tartan features vibrant plaid covering the entire upper. Red, blue, yellow, and green lines intersect creating the signature tartan pattern.

A black leather Nike swoosh cuts across the lateral and medial sides. Black laces thread through providing contrast against the busy plaid base beautifully. The signature fuzzy red pom-pom sits atop the tongue as playful detailing.