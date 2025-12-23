EsDeeKid Passes Michael Jackson In Daily Streams On Spotify

EsDeeKid is officially getting more daily streams than a number of legendary artists, including Michael Jackson, Radiohead, and more. As caught by Kurrco, the Liverpool rapper is ranked 54th on a list of the platform’s most-streamed artists. Among rappers alone, he’s 10th.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the news. "Don't mess with me, in MJ's time the internet as we know it didn't exist, MJ was the closest thing to a perfect human being," one user replied on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "I can’t do it anymore man im blocking every f*cking song I get on shuffle on sight, why is Spotify pushing him so hard."

The news comes after EsDeeKid teamed up with actor Timothée Chalamet for the song, "4 Raws." He dropped that remix amid rumors that he and EsDeeKid were the same person. Chalamet played into the idea while promoting his latest film, Marty Supreme. "I've no comment on that. I've got no comment. All will be revealed in due time," he said during one radio interview.

Who Is EsDeeKid?

Part of the reason for the speculation around EsDeeKid and Timothée Chalamet came from the mystery surrounding the British rapper. He always sports a mask to hide his true identity and shies away from interviews. Despite the anonymity, he's already put out several massive songs, including "4 Raws," "Phantom," and "LV Sandals."

He's even gotten cosigns from Fimiguerrero and Fakemink. Following the release of the Timothée Chalamet-assisted version of "4 Raws," Drake showed him love on social media. He dropped several ice emojis in response to the track.