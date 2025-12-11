Timothée Chalamet Finally Answers Whether Or Not He's Really EsDeeKid

EsDeeKid is a rising rapper in the UK underground, and there are legions of fans who believe he is actually Timothée Chalamet.

Timothée Chalamet is on a quest for greatness in his new movie Marty Supreme. The same can be said of his career at large, as he has taken an athlete's mentality to the acting world. There is a mystique around Chalamet right now, and there is still a lot that people don't know about him.

In fact, there is currently a bizarre internet theory going around right now involving Chalamet and the UK underground rapper EsDeeKid. The artist is known for wearing a scarf over his face, only exposing his eyes. His eyes look dangerously close to Chalamet's. Moreover, there has been this internet conspiracy theory that Chalamet is, in fact, EsDeeKid.

It's a wild theory, especially when you consider how EsDeeKid has a thick Scouse accent that would be hard for an American to replicate. Yes, even an American who is the best actor of his generation.

Is Timothée Chalamet EsDeeKid

Recently, Chalamet was on the Heart radio show in the UK, where he was asked directly whether or not he is the rapper. The actor immediately went into a cryptic mode, as he could barely contain himself. He went on to say that all would be revealed in due time. However, this is a complete non-answer, and the mystery remains alive.

Perhaps Chalamet wants to keep EsDeeKid's mystique going, even if he has no personal ties to the artist. Or, Chalamet is living a double life as a rapper, and it's all part of some movie rollout. Quite frankly, EsDeeKid's anonymity has proven to be an effective marketing tool, as now, fans are desperate to know who he is.

Who is EsDeeKid?

When it comes to EsDeeKid, there is still very little that we actually know about him. Based on his Scouse accent, and his lyrics, it is clear that the kid is from Liverpool. We don't know much more beyond that.

We don't know an age, we don't know a name, and we don't really know his story. In 2024, he began dropping music, and in 2025, he dropped the album Rebel, which contains some massive hits, including "4 Raws," "Phantom," and "LV Sandals."

He has co-signs from the likes of Fimiguerrero and even Fakemink, making him a true rising star of the UK underground, and someone on the verge of superstardom.

