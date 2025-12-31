Lancey Foux Seemingly Disses EsDeeKid Amid Rumors He Signed A $30 Million Deal

Reading Festival 2023 - Day 3
READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Lancey Foux performs on day 3 of Reading Festival 2023 at Richfield Avenue on August 27, 2023 in Reading, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Lancey Foux also included a speech from Michael Jackson, in which the legendary singer discusses the exploitation of Black artists.

Lancey Foux appears to have taken aim at EsDeeKid on his latest single, "Eagle Eye," which he shared on Tuesday. He also uses the song to vent about the label issues that have plagued him recently. The move comes amid rumors that EsDeeKid inked a massive $30 million deal with Capitol Records.

As caught by a user on Reddit, Foux raps: “The game was a trap, I tried to tell 'em, how many times? Thirty million / They wanna sign, tsk, now look how it looks / They wanna sign to the crooks, huh, turn back time, I wish I could / We was all stars in the hood, now it's 'bout mainstream money.”

Later in the song, he adds: "I put my own bread up just to get YT, but I was too late / My man slimed me out for my lil' bros, I ain't gonna say his name / I ain't gonna say his name, you know what I'm saying 'Cause that's not gangster."

Lancey Foux ends the song with a speech from Michael Jackson, who complains about the exploitation of Black artists in the music industry. "Throughout the years, Black artists have been taken advantage of completely. And, it's time now that he have to put a stop to this incredible injustice," the legendary singer says. Foux also included a picture of Jackson as the cover artwork.

Earlier this month, EsDeeKid coincidentally made headlines for passing Michael Jackson on a ranking of Spotify's highest daily streams. He landed at 54th on the list of the platform’s most-streamed artists.

Read More: Murda Beatz & Lancey Foux Drop Wavy New Single "White Tee"

EsDeeKid's New Deal

Rumors of EsDeeKid signing a huge deal with Capitol Records come as he's been blowing up in 2025. He dropped his debut album, Rebel, back in June, which included his hit single, "4 Raws." It also featured collaborations with Rico Ace, Fakemink, and Fimiguerrero. The project peaked at No. 60 on the US Billboard 200.

Earlier this month, Timothée Chalamet hopped on a remix of "4 Raws," playing into jokes that he and EsDeeKid are the same person. Chalamet used the opportunity to promote his newest film, Marty Supreme.

Read More: Lancey Foux Drops Atmospheric New Single "DANCE ON ME"

