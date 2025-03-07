Lancey Foux Drops Atmospheric New Single "DANCE ON ME"

British rapper Lancey Foux continues his first quarter of 2025 with a cloudy, catchy single.

UK rapper Lancey Foux is back with a new single. The rapper has been making waves for years now, developing a strong following in the UK's ever-present underground scene. He's been on a bit of a run to open 2025, with three new singles to start the year, including two with producer BNYX (best known for his work with Drake and Travis Scott). "DANCE ON ME," released on Friday, is the fourth. Foux has not yet announced a new album, but the prolific artist has dropped an album every year since 2021, so something new is not unlikely. All this early 2025 output is definitely not without purpose.

"DANCE ON ME" is heavy on vibes. It has a cloudy, vaporwave-like feel to it, with the beat (produced by snypes and numbernine) sounding like something that would have made a Clams Casino tape in the early 2010s. Foux hazily sing-raps his way through his verses, with his vocals sounding processed to fit the vibe of the song. They are not at the top of the mix, which would be an issue in most cases but works well in the context of the song. He's trying to go for a club song, but production-wise, it sounds like a club from years in the future, even if his vocal delivery is enough to remind listeners that it's still 2025. Lancey Foux is a solid artist, and "DANCE ON ME" is another strong single to add to his discography. Give it a listen below.

Lancey Foux - "DANCE ON ME"

Quotable Lyrics:

Dance on me like there's no time left
Dance on me, girl, take a lil' rest
Bad girl, lil' girl, let me see you there
I’ll get you a spot tonight
Sold out, I wanna show you something
Ecstasy, penthouse in the sky
Sex with me, but you couldn't come down
Sex with me, girl, never come down

