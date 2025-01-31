Lancey Foux & BNYX Have Us Wanting A Joint Project Following "Enter The Dragon / TEKTIME"

Foux and BNYX match each other's energy perfectly.

I'm 'bout to do it again, chop 'em up bare fist, with no shank or skeng Acid is all in my lens, I took a trip and I ended up packed wit' my best (Chyеah) Baddie came in with her friеnds, caught my eye and she ended up on my chest I was just keeping it fly, livin' my life, and it ended up on my cheque (Chyeah) I'm talkin' Nicki Minaj , I came with a Barb', my baddie a star, yes She keep that blicky on arm, I put her in charge, she leading the army, yes

The songs featured are "Enter The Dragon" and "TEKTIME." Both are bombastic and aggressive cuts with slight alternations in their approach. The first one is punchier in our opinion despite its shorter runtime of just 1:52. BNYX sort of outshines Foux with an instrumental that will have anyone "acceptin' the challenge" to take down the fiercest of foes. The horn sections are especially bringing that epic and grand presence, but Lancey does well too. It's just that BNYX went Super Saiyan. "TEKTIME" is a little less engaging and more run-of-the-mill rage/trap. But overall, we wouldn't mind seeing them work together in a longer format.

Lancey Foux and BNYX are two artists that do have quite a bit in common stylistically. They both know how to bring the rage to a track with intense deliveries (Foux) and otherworldly production (BNYX). However, they had never found themselves on the same song before until this weekend. But they aren't here with a single, it's a two pack instead.

