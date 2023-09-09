Lancey Foux Takes Us “BACK2DATRAP” On His Third Mixtape

The hip-hop talent in the UK is extremely vast, offering plenty of unique voices to many in the States. East London's Lancey Foux is one of those talents, and he has continued to provide some eclectic sounds over the past several years. He is back to do that once again on the third mixtape of his career, BACK2DATRAP. Additionally, this is his eighth project overall dating back to his debut Pink in 2015. Lancey's title tells you all you need to know about the subject matter for this mixtape.

There is no real theme, sense of cohesion, or story behind the tracklist for BACK2DATRAP. It is a project that serves the purpose of providing nothing but slaps and Lancey delivers tenfold on that front. Most mixtapes are usually lengthy and padded out with filler tracks to rack up streams. But, the rapper keeps it to a minimal 12 tracks at just 30 minutes and change.

Listen To BACK2DATRAP From Lancey Foux

Lancey's lead single for this tape, "MMM HMM" featuring an unpredictable verse from Sexyy Red lands here too. Other than that, it is a featureless set of cuts that sees him bring wild energy and fun beats. Most of the production comes from Bally who is a frequent beat maker for Lancey and others such as Lil Uzi Vert. A lot of the instrumentals fall under the rage rap subgenre with of course trap and even psychedelic trap elements. There is a lot of exciting tracks here and it should fare well with many Lancey fans.

BACK2DATRAP Tracklist:

YESYOUARE ADHD MMM HMM (feat. Sexyy Red) COUPE GTS WORLDBOSS FLOW GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS GOGO TRAP DO YA POSE MOB BOSS RONALDINHO TOUCHDOWN LAST BREATH

