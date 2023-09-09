Stephen A. Smith Responds To Skip Bayless’ “First Take” Comments

Stephen A. Smith claims ESPN wasn’t “proud” of Skip Bayless’ Tim Tebow coverage.

Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith's feud continues. On a recent episode of his podcast, Smith discussed Bayless' response to his comments on First Take's probationary period. He gave his side of the story, claiming that Bayless wasn't giving the "whole truth" on his show.

Smith begins by noting how he and Bayless don't talk a lot as of late, as they're both preoccupied with their own shows. "One could say competing with one another," he adds. He emphasizes that he himself doesn't see it that way, but he "[understands] if anyone else does." Smith continues, describing how his beef with Bayless was reignited when the commentator spoke with Richard Sherman about their own issues from the past. He reiterates how Bayless claimed that he didn't clap back at Sherman at the time because he was trying to get a show together with Smith, which he says is true.

Stephen A. Smith Claims Skip Bayless Isn't Telling The "Whole Truth"

He says Bayless "took the liberty of pointing out how we were going through a probationary period but it wasn't because of him." "I challenged that," he says, "that wasn't entirely true." Smith then went on to play a clip of himself claiming that ESPN wasn't "enamored" with Bayless' Tim Tebow coverage. In the clip, he says that he wasn't the only one responsible for the probationary period.

He then played a clip of Bayless' response to his comments, in which Bayless tells his side of the story. "That is not the whole truth," Smith says, "I don't lie." He continues, reiterating his point that their bosses at ESPN weren't happy with Bayless' constant Tim Tebow coverage. "Nobody is saying that the show was not successful," he adds, "Nobody is saying that." He went on to call out the bosses at ESPN who had a problem with the coverage by name, asserting that they weren't "proud" of it. He claims that this is a "fact," and says anyone questioning what he has to say should go talk to them. Leave your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless.

