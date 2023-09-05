Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Trolls Shannon Sharpe With Name Tag Following “Skip” Blunders

Stephen A. Smith has a new co-host on First Take. Of course, that man is none other than Shannon Sharpe. Although Shannon is only going to be present on the Monday and Tuesday shows, fans are excited about his analysis. On Monday, he had his very first day on the show, and it was a huge success. The duo talked about the NFL season, as well as Deion Sanders and his recent win with Colorado. However, there was one blunder that happened on two separate occasions, and it had everyone talking.

As we reported, Shannon Sharpe accidentally called Stephen A., “Skip.” Shannon got to work with Skip for seven years, so there is no doubt he got used to calling his debate partner by that name. Moreover, he was probably just a little bit nervous about his first day on the job. Either way, Stephen A. decided to come through with some help for his co-host. This morning, he revealed that he would be wearing a Stephen A. name tag throughout the show so that Sharpe doesn’t make any mistakes.

Stephen A. Has Jokes

Hope this helps you out @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/Mnfau0pqDM — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 5, 2023

Shannon Sharpe was far from offended by it as he was actually seen laughing during the segment. After all, seeing Smith with the name tag on was a very funny sight. Considering the kind of day Sharpe had yesterday, this was probably very helpful. Not to mention, it is something that plays well on social media, and allows for the show to get more eyes and virality. If anything, this is a sign of an amazing partnership to come between Sharpe and Smith.

This morning, the two definitely had a lot to talk about. Rich Paul was on Gil’s Arena which led to a back-and-forth about LeBron James. Subsequently, on First Take, they debated whether or not LeBron is the most scrutinized player ever. Let us know your thoughts on the new First Take lineup, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

