Lancey Foux has been teasing his newest album for a while now. After last year’s LIVE.EVIL, which included collaborations with Lil Yachty and 24kGoldn, Foux made clear he was staying busy. New music by the British artist was leaked and teased, cultivating more and more anticipation for the follow-up project. Earlier this month, he dropped singles with increasing frequency, seeming to indicate an album was imminent.

And imminent it was. LIFE IN HELL is here, and it sees Lancey tackling a plethora of genres, production, flows, and topics. With the opening track, “SPIRIT OF X2C,” Lancey gently eases his audience into the new project. It’s a piano-driven ballad, which features Lancey’s autotuned croon detailing the high points of his life and the nostalgia that he has for successes of the past.

If the opening track leads listeners to believe more slow-burn tunes are to come, they’re in for a surprise. The project’s next two tracks, “DID IT AGAIN” and “WORLD ON FIRE,” are explosive and confrontational. On “DID IT AGAIN,” Jah$tar makes an appearance, screaming his verse off-beat.

Jah$tar is one of the few features on the project. 070 Shake show up on the emotional “NOW > THEN,” a stand-out track perfectly crafted for Shake’s distinct vocals. Canadian producer Kaytranada is a recurring presence on the 22 songs that make up LIFE IN HELL, providing production on “LUVS KILLING ME SLOWLY,” “LIES WILL SET YOU FREE,” and “HIGH GRADE.”

Check out the project in its entirety below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments. Worth the wait?

