Lancey Foux has been busy this year, collaborating with artists ranging from Tunji Ige to Yeat. He’s also been delivering singles which have have been in the ether for a while. Earlier this month, the rapper dropped “All Night Long,” a track which was leaked in February of last year.

While “All Night Long” saw Lancey Foux at his most fiery, his newest track, “SPIRIT OF X2C,” sees him deep in his feels. The song, which the East London rapper previewed on his Instagram Live in January of 2021, comprises a slowly arpeggiating piano and acoustic guitar under Foux’s melancholy vocals.

While the backing track might lead you to believe Foux is down in the dumps, his lyrics tell you otherwise. “If there’s anything that I know, it’s the spirit of ecstasy,” Foux croons. As the tune progresses, his warbling autotune is backed by an expansive chorus, as though Foux is trying to achieve a sonic ecstasy.

At the end of his verse, however, he subverts the carefree nature of the lyrics so far: “I’ma ride for myself, stop tryna save the world / This is life in hell.” Perhaps there’s more than meets the ear.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I know when you caught me in a glance

I know you put molly in a glass, yeah

I know you wanna take some more

If you’re riding me, you’re dying, then you’re riding