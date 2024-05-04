Lancey Foux Continues His Trend Of Softer Cuts On Cash Cobain Backed Single "Gotta Get U"

Stratford, London rapper and singer Lancey Foux has been riding an R&B wave as of late on his last few singles. It has been a little bit of a deviation from his September 2023 album BACK2DATRAP which saw him bring more aggressive trap raps to the table. But 2024 has been about exploring melodies and crooning and that has not been a bad thing so far. "Gotta Get U" is the latest offering from Lancey Foux in this format and he is working with a special talent.

New York-bred producer and rapper Cash Cobain has been all over the place in the last few months. He has worked with talents of all levels, including names like Bktherula, Ice Spice, Jay Critch, just to name a few. He was also quoted, saying he had future collaborations with Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and even Frank Ocean of all people. There is no doubt that his woozy and intoxicating sound is making waves across the industry and across the pond.

Listen To "Gotta Get U" By Lancey Foux & Cash Cobain

Now, he is working with Lancey Foux on "Gotta Get U." This track follows up "On Ur Mind" and "Live Forever." Both of them brought atmospheric vibes and this newest one does the same with Cash's flare. The sped-up drums, along with the spacey instrumental, complement Lancey's lyrics about wanting to take a girl back to his place for an intimate time. Check out "Gotta Get U" with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Gotta Get U" by Lancey Foux and Cash Cobain? Is Cash the hottest producer in the game right now? Do you think Lancey has a new project coming this year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lancey Foux and Cash Cobain. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let's get back to the spot, lеt's get back to the pent (To thе pent)

I've got one uptown girl and I've got one in the ends

I know how to keep her aroused, I keep her close to the edge

I'm in New York, what's up, I'm sorry that it's been a minute

I've got her too turned up, I make her feel sexy

Can't tell her to get undressed, she already came undressed

