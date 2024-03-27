Lancey Foux Swerves Into The Spacey R&B Lane With "On Ur Mind"

Lancey Foux is one of the more energetic rappers from across the pond. To be honest, that is saying quite a bit due to the amount of drill artists that come from the UK. Back in 2023, he put out his first album in a little under a year with BACK2DATRAP. Keeping that title in mind, Foux was certainly delivering a lot of auto-tuned rap cuts with bass heavy instrumentals. However, to start his 2024 catalog, Lancey Foux is slowing things down a bit with his new single "On Ur Mind."

The 28-year-old MC is still using the vocal effects heavily on this record as well, as he muses about a love interest. He feels that he can treat her better than whoever she is currently seeing. "Rolex blue dial and you just had to have it, girl (Girl) / I'm the one for your new life / I'm the one to make you happy, girl."

Listen To "On Ur Mind" By Lancey Foux

Fans have been happy with the single so far, as his followers on Instagram are thrilled for what is to come. One person even goes as far as to claim it as, "SONG OF THE YEAR." What is also a running theme in the comments are the large sum asking when Foux will drop the "other single." Whatever it is, we are excited for what is to come for the UK multi-hyphenate.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "On Ur Mind," by Lancey Foux? Is this one of his best releases as of late, why or why not? If not, do you prefer his more hype tracks? Is BACK2DATRAP still in your rotation? If so, what tracks are you still revisiting? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lancey Foux. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

My girl is a gun and she stay on my hip like a pistol

You can see I'm the one, I was boiling up the crystal

She wanna know with some straps, you know I'm clean as a whistle (Woo)

I like how I'm changing the plans, it's [?]

Coppin' with me on the plane's the only time I'm plain and simple (Plain and simple)

I wanna keep you shiny, we can go out your dimples, girl

