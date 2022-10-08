Lancey Foux has had some big collabs this year. In April, he appeared on Yeat’s deluxe version of 2 Alive, which also included a guest spot from Lil Uzi Vert. He then hopped on Tunji Ige’s “IMA ARTIST NOT A SOCIALITE,” and joined up with D WIZZ and Poundside Pop for “4Am.”

But Foux can make a track pop all by himself, and he proves that point with “All Night Long,” a supremely catchy banger. The song, which was leaked in February of last year, features a charged, thumping, kick and Lancey’s distinctive croon.

Foux boasts of his sexual exploits, which range from a foursome to getting ripped out of his jeans by an especially eager lover. He knows the key to his romantic success: himself. “I make her heart stop, yeah / She start fallin’ in love with me,” he yelps in his verse.

It’s the chorus which makes the song have a lasting impact, however. “She wanna go all night long,” Foux repeats over and over, to the point where the statement feels like a chanted incantation fit for the Halloween season.

Check the song out below. What do you think of it?

Quotable Lyrics

She came with a friend for me

She came, she came with a friend for me (All night long)

She going insane on me

She playing, she playing a game on me