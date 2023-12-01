Ufo361 Taps Lancey Foux For Another Single Off Upcoming "SONY" Tape With "VIVIENNE WESTWOOD"

German trap rapper, Ufo361, is a pretty prolific talent from Europe. Since coming onto the scene, at least with streaming, back in 2016, he has dropped 13 projects. His most recent did drop this year. It was called LOVE MY LIFE and featured a lot of big names.

Gunna, Offset, 070 Shake, producer OZ, Lil Gotit, and others all pitched in. However, do not be surprised by this. Ufo361 has worked with tons of the biggest artists from the states. He will be doing that again on his upcoming album, SONY.

Listen To "VIVIENNE WESTWOOD" By Ufo361 And Lancey Foux

According to Genius, Ufo is looking at a release date of January 5. There are rumored to be 23 tracks, with eight of them out now. "VIVIENNE WESTWOOD" is the latest offering from it and has a feature from UK rapper Lancey Foux. The beat has some elements of rage rap, which, as we all know, has been a big deal in 2023. Other guests on SONY look to include Juice WRLD, Destroy Lonely, and Ken Carson.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Ufo361 and Lancey Foux, "VIVIENNE WESTWOOD?" Is Ufo one of, if not the best German rappers out right now? Out of all of the tracks that have been released ahead of SONY, which one has been the best so far? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Ufo361 and Lancey Foux. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep me a brrt, keep me a hot, keep me a weapon (Weapon)

Stay with a German, huh, stay with my dawg, I stay with a shepherd, huh

Yeah, I'm in a car but still I'm on ground, I stay with the steppers, huh

I came from the hard, I stay with ten n****s, I stay with the measure, huh

No cash or card, punk star, might buy out the place, Ferrari the Autobahn

Me and Ufo goin' outer space, ain't gonna talk too long

