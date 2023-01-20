Gunna hasn’t dropped a “First Day Out” freestyle yet but he quietly made his return to music this week on German artist Ufo361’s single, “BRODIES.”

This morning, Ufo361 released the new single, as well as an accompanying visual. The song boasts production from Neal & Alex, Oz, and The Cratez, who cook up an exhilarating and glossy soundscape for Ufo361 and Gunna’s collab. The ATL rapper takes on the first verse where he dishes on a life of luxury after claiming that he’s “countin’ bands with my brodies.” Though it’s not the return that many anticipated, Gunna clearly hasn’t lost his touch since his incarceration.

BERLIN, GERMANY – APRIL 30: German rapper Ufuk Bayraktar aka Ufo361 performs live on stage during a concert at the Huxleys on April 30, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

In contrast to Gunna’s more melodic delivery, Ufo361 comes through swinging with a rapid triplet flow. He raps largely in German while throwing in a bit of English throughout his lyrics.

“Brodie” marks Gunna’s first piece of music he’s dropped since he was released in December. It’s also the second collaboration between Gunna and Ufo361. The two previously collided on the single, “On Time” in 2019.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Gunna attends his DS4EVER LA Listening Party on January 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DS4EVER Presented by Gunna, Young Stoner Life Records, 300 Entertainment)

Some had doubts that Gunna would come home to a prosperous career. And while it feels like only a few rappers continue to show their support for the DS4EVER rapper, he’s clearly getting love overseas. Perhaps, it’s a sign that we’ll be hearing Gunna explore international sounds in the future, especially as many of his close friends and collaborators distance themselves from him.

Quotable Lyrics

488 ‘Rari, hundred racks a party

I’m stickin’ to my plan, ’bout that cash, I can’t bargain

Oh, yeah, I’m a top artist

With a bag full of narcotics

Hear the horses when you start it