german
- SongsGunna Delivers First Verse Since His Release From Jail On Ufo361's "BRODIES"Ufo361 locks in with Gunna for their latest collab, "BRODIES." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureElon Musk Shares New Picture Of Baby X Æ A-Xii, Trolls HimElon Musk shares a new picture of his newborn son with a German caption that roasts little X Æ A-Xii.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyCocaine Record Gets Broken With German Customs Officials' $1.1 Billion BustThe most insane cocaine bust of all.By hnhh
- MusicGerman Newspaper Confuses A$AP Rocky With Tay KSMH.By Chantilly Post
- MusicFreddie Gibbs' "Bandana" Will Feature Pusha-T, Black Thought, Anderson .Paak & MoreFreddie Gibbs shares the deets on "Bandana" with a German hip-hop magazine.By Devin Ch
- MusicVirgil Abloh Is Making German Techno MusicLouis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh has made a collaborative techno album with a German producer.By Brynjar Chapman
- LifeWu-Tang Clan's Vintage Clothing Line Is Making A ComebackThe Clan's clothing to be discovered by a new generation!By Matt F