German Producing Collective KITSCHKRIEG Teams Up With Future, Fridayy, & Mariah The Scientist For "Slow Down"

Future has been absolutely everywhere this year. It really seems like he is inserting himself back into the conversation as the best trap artist of all time. He's on two of the biggest releases of the year with the Metro Boomin tapes WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. However, it seems he is not settling for just two albums. Ever since the latter, he has been teasing a mixtape in the works, one that he's referring to as Mixtape Pluto. Furthermore, he's been busy in the feature department as well. The latest is "Slow Down", which seems his work alongside the German producing team of KITSCHKRIEG.
Additionally, R&B'ers Mariah the Scientist and Fridayy are in the mix. On this record, all three performers are looking to take things one step at a time in each of their new relationships. However, we it comes to Future and love tracks like "Slow Down", you know he's not going to take the traditional approach. Per usual, we get a lot of bars about blowing money on scandalous women and having threesomes. Conversely, Mariah and Fridayy are giving a more realistic version of a fresh relationship and not wanting to ruin it. For KITSCHKRIEG, this is their lead single for the upcoming album, German Engineering 2, which is still awaiting a release date.
"Slow Down"- KITSCHKRIEG, Fridayy, Future, & Mariah The Scientist
Quotable Lyrics:
Couple of mushrooms get mixed in with Ecstacy
I count hundreds up and let shorty caress me
Let her go full throttle off the bottle, oh yeah
Models french kissing models, oh yeah
They in my presence I got 'em possessed
If you consider it, I'ma feel it in my flesh