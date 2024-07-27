Adin Ross Teases A New Future Snippet Amid "Mixtape Pluto" Hype

Future has a future hit with this one (pun intended).

Future, Atlanta rap icon, is still commanding a lot of listeners attention in the 2020's decade. To some that probably isn't a surprise, but just staying relevant in music is a tremendous feat, especially for how long he's been in the game. On top of being in the mainstream still, he is almost always at the top of the charts, which just further solidifies his status. It's why both of his collaborative efforts with his close producing pal Metro Boomin, WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, are two of the biggest records of the year. That's the other thing that is impressive about Pluto. No matter how often he drops, fans are constantly wanting more from him.

That is currently true at this moment in time as well, as ever since the release of WSDTY, he has been teasing the crap out his return to the mixtape format. There was a point in May where Future had a lot of people thinking that project would be coming. Instead, it turned out to be a guest placement on a Tee Grizzley single, "Swear to God". That seemingly started a mini feature run and not much has been said about this return to Future's mixtape era.

Read More: Pusha T Seemingly Confirms The Upcoming Clipse Album Is Done

How's This New Future Sounding?

However, things are seemingly ramping back up, as a new song snippet was just previewed. With streaming becoming such a major market right now due to names like Kai Cenat, Jynxzi, and Sketch, for example, rappers especially are using it as a tool to spread the word on their upcoming material. That is exactly what Future decided to do, using Adin Ross' platform to tease a potential track from Mixtape Pluto. There aren't a lot of lyrics in the snippet, but the instrumental sounds extremely ominous and intoxicating. Ross seemed to like what he heard, and possible credit could go to Southside for the beat. He has been quoted talking about assisting Future, which is great considering their track record together.