Future Didn't Drop The Mixtape He Teased And Fans Are Confused

Future's work ethic is legendary. He dropped mixtapes every other month in the mid-2010s, and he just dropped two collab albums with Metro Boomin. You know, the ones that started the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. Pluto has thrown shots at the 6 God here and there, but it seemed like he was moving on from the battle to focus on new music. He got on X (formerly Twitter) and set the Freebanz fanbase on fire with two announcements. "May 10" and "Mixtape Pluto." Even those who practice Foxy Brown math know what this meant: new mixtape on May 10.

Well, it turns out 2 and 2 didn't make 4. The release date came, and there was no new tape. Instead, Future dropped a new single with Tee Grizzley titled "Swear to God." The single absolutely slaps, with Future and Grizzley swapping bars over an animated trap beat. The confusion over there being a new mixtape stemmed from the chorus of "Swear to God."

Read More: Drake Blames Metro Boomin For Future's Involvement In Beef: "I Know He Had To Be An Influence"

Future Quoted A Misleading Lyric From His New Single

Future warbles his way through different things he'll swear to god over, but the takeaway line is: "F*ck your album, shit ain't slapping like my mixtape." The rapper tweeted this line a few days before the song dropped, which again made it seem like he had a whole tape ready to go.

It was good promo for "Swear to God," but it was also a disappointing discovery for fans. Future hasn't dropped a solo mixtape since Purple Reign in 2016, and a collab tape since Wrld on Drugs in 2018. He's been in album mode for close to a decade, and fans wanted to hear what he sounded like with a grittier aesthetic. In Future's defense, his delivery on the new song is definitely "mixtape Pluto" in terms of feel.

Read More: Future Ties Eminem With Landmark 10th Number One Album

Fans Are Disappointed With Future's Single Rollout

Fan reactions on X were mixed. Some were disappointed that they confused the rollout of a song with a whole tape. "Who tf convinced us that future was droppin a mixtape," one user wrote. "After droppin back to back solo albums in less than a month."

Others took a more frustrated approach, and claimed the rapper did a bad job of clarifying what was coming. "Future blew my Friday already," they added. "Nobody wanted a weak single with Tee grizzley like what. We wanted a mixtape."

Here are some more fan reactions to get you through the disappointment of having to wait on the next Future tape.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin Clowned By Drake Fans Over Tour Sales