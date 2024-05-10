Future Didn't Drop The Mixtape He Teased And Fans Are Confused

BYDanilo Castro699 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Sunrise, FL
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Rapper Future performs during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Pluto might not have meant what he said...

Future's work ethic is legendary. He dropped mixtapes every other month in the mid-2010s, and he just dropped two collab albums with Metro Boomin. You know, the ones that started the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. Pluto has thrown shots at the 6 God here and there, but it seemed like he was moving on from the battle to focus on new music. He got on X (formerly Twitter) and set the Freebanz fanbase on fire with two announcements. "May 10" and "Mixtape Pluto." Even those who practice Foxy Brown math know what this meant: new mixtape on May 10.

Well, it turns out 2 and 2 didn't make 4. The release date came, and there was no new tape. Instead, Future dropped a new single with Tee Grizzley titled "Swear to God." The single absolutely slaps, with Future and Grizzley swapping bars over an animated trap beat. The confusion over there being a new mixtape stemmed from the chorus of "Swear to God."

Read More: Drake Blames Metro Boomin For Future's Involvement In Beef: "I Know He Had To Be An Influence"

Future Quoted A Misleading Lyric From His New Single

Future warbles his way through different things he'll swear to god over, but the takeaway line is: "F*ck your album, shit ain't slapping like my mixtape." The rapper tweeted this line a few days before the song dropped, which again made it seem like he had a whole tape ready to go.

It was good promo for "Swear to God," but it was also a disappointing discovery for fans. Future hasn't dropped a solo mixtape since Purple Reign in 2016, and a collab tape since Wrld on Drugs in 2018. He's been in album mode for close to a decade, and fans wanted to hear what he sounded like with a grittier aesthetic. In Future's defense, his delivery on the new song is definitely "mixtape Pluto" in terms of feel.

Read More: Future Ties Eminem With Landmark 10th Number One Album

Fans Are Disappointed With Future's Single Rollout

Fan reactions on X were mixed. Some were disappointed that they confused the rollout of a song with a whole tape. "Who tf convinced us that future was droppin a mixtape," one user wrote. "After droppin back to back solo albums in less than a month."

Others took a more frustrated approach, and claimed the rapper did a bad job of clarifying what was coming. "Future blew my Friday already," they added. "Nobody wanted a weak single with Tee grizzley like what. We wanted a mixtape."

Here are some more fan reactions to get you through the disappointment of having to wait on the next Future tape.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin Clowned By Drake Fans Over Tour Sales

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
The Maxim Big Game Experience - InsideMusicFuture Reveals Release Date For His Next Mixtape And It's Sooner Than You Think3.0K
2020 Leaders &amp; Legends BallMusicFuture & Gunna Subliminally Go Back & Forth On Twitter As They Are Set To Drop Projects On The Same Day22.9K
YSL Beauty Party During Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019MusicFuture & Metro Boomin's "We Don't Trust You" Is Turning Everyone Into A Comedian Online4.1K
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GAMusicFuture, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Debuts At #1 On The Hot 1003.3K