Future Fuels Fan Excitement Over His Upcoming Mixtape Once Again

Thanks to a new XXL interview with Southside, we know that Future and company are working hard in mixtape mode.

Southside's most recent interview with XXL contained a very exciting update for Future fans, as he indicated that he's hard at work on his next mixtape. Moreover, it seems like this project might literally be called Mixtape Pluto, and that it will see the Atlanta trap pioneer return to his more raw stylings across his legendary catalog. Of course, this is far from the first time that we've heard about this new record, and despite the incessant teasing, fans are still just as excited for it. It also comes after two collaborative albums this year with Metro Boomin that had its own extra mixtape attached, so this hot streak could be even more fiery in 2024.

Sadly, it seems like Future and Metro Boomin won't quite celebrate this trek in the same fashion as they had originally planned. You probably heard that the duo canceled a couple of upcoming tour dates, which some fans online speculatively assumed was due to low ticket sales. The actual reasoning behind canceling these shows is still unclear, but no further evidence emerged suggesting that low ticket sales had anything to do with it. Either way, another mixtape would probably entice or distract fans when it comes to copping tickets, depending on how good it is.

Read More: Simon Guobadia Wants Porsha Williams To Speak On Her Alleged Fling With Future Amid Divorce

Future Is Still In Mixtape Mode, Southside Reveals

What's more is that Future kept his foot on the gas after his Metro Boomin collabs, including the recent Strick collab "RECIPE FOR LOVE." As such, we can assume that he's working on his new mixtape with the same prolific work ethic. Considering the storm that these collab records caused within the rap game, we wonder whether this new project will inspire a similar earthquake. But if it's just straight-up bangers, we won't complain if it's a more straightforward release.

Meanwhile, fans might remember that Future slightly jumped the gun with this mixtape. An offhand tweet referencing one of his bars on his Tee Grizzley collab "Swear To God" had fans thinking that he would release it earlier this year. But that didn't pan out, and now we're back to a patiently excited square one. Hopefully we get news on this project sooner rather than later.