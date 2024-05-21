Future Gets Hit With Barrage Of Russell Wilson Jokes After Wishing His Son Happy Birthday

After Future gave him and Ciara’s son an innocent birthday shoutout, he was hit with a plethora of jokes about Russell Wilson. ​​On Sunday, May 19, Baby Future turned ten years old. His father, Future, wished him a happy birthday on Twitter. Fans took the opportunity to joke because of their relationship not being very close. Furthermore, the NFL player spends a lot more time with Future Jr. than with his real father. “Thank god for Baby Future. More life More blessings…I love u infinity,” “The We Don’t Trust You” rapper said to his son on Twitter.

Twitter was quick to take the low road and pile on Future for the innocent gesture. It is clearly a sore situation, and family matters are always tender. The trapstar just wanted to send some love to his son, who turned 10 years old and was mature, but the internet did not have it. One user said, "Russ gave him a better shoutout, that's crazy," while another said, "My boy, u need to go see him or something." Overall, people are not going to let this situation go anytime soon.

Future Clowned For Wishing His Son Happy Birthday

Future wishes his son a happy birthday to his son and swiftly gets clowned by social media. One social media user wrote: “Bro we gotta let Russel have him… focus on the other 12 my king…” Along with his three siblings, Baby Future resides with Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson. Ciara and Pluto were briefly engaged before they split in 2014. She has acknowledged that the breakup gave her life and career the much-needed clarity she needed to move on.

After an unpleasant public breakup with the rapper, Ciara moved on fast. She began dating the Pittsburg Steelers quarterback in early 2015 after meeting him at a University of Wisconsin basketball game. Future, meanwhile, has 12 other kids, and hopefully, he can keep up with all their birthdays. Future recently released his and Metro Boomin’s “We Don’t Trust You” album that sparked the Kendrick Lamar Drake rap feud. Overall, his relationship with his son and the whole Russell Wilson aspect will always be linked.

