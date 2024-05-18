Metro Boomin Is A Fan Of Rod Wave Requesting "Future Type" Beats

Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Future and Metro Boomin perform during Future &amp; Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

As someone who just made two albums of "Future type" beats, there was no better person to co-sign Rod Wave's request than Metro Boomin.

Rod Wave wants to get out of the sad bag he's built much of his career off of, as he recently asked the producer community via Twitter to fire him up a little more. "Stop sending me dem sad a** beats dat s**t ova I need some future type s**t," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. Fortunately, the Florida artist's message, even though he took it down eventually, reached one of the most experienced scholars when it comes to Pluto's instrumentals: Metro Boomin. "let's goooooooo," he quote-tweeted Wave's words with a fire emoji, which made the likelihood of a more hype collab in the future a much more attainable prospect.

Furthermore, Metro Boomin knows exactly what Future-type beats sound like, as the legendary duo just released two very successful albums full of them this year. Maybe Rod Wave is looking for a specific type of Hendrix, as there are many different eras and styles to consider. Is he a Monster, a WZRD, a Hndrxx defender, a DS2 soldier, or does he love the throwback vibes on Astronaut Status? Either way, seeing a switch-up from the Nostalgia creative would be a very welcome change of pace, especially with the inspiration from a pioneer and icon in mind.

Metro Boomin Is Excited At The Thought Of Rod Wave Over Future-Type Production

However, Metro Boomin wasn't as excited on social media before this due to a bizarre, brief, but still disrespectful beef with Soulja Boy. He took issue with the producer joking about him in a tweet from over ten years ago, and proceeded to invoke Metro's deceased mother's memory on Mother's Day. Needless to say, things got pretty ugly, and it seems like 21 Savage took it upon himself to defend his Savage Mode series partner. Soulja's since apologized, but it seems like the remnants of this petty callout will still haunt him in the form of the Slaughter Gang CEO.

Meanwhile, speaking of old tweets, Metro Boomin caught a lot of heat for the inappropriate nature of some of his old remarks, especially when compared to his clowning of Drake over similarly lewd topics. It's been a weird few weeks on social media for him, but maybe a Rod Wave collab would get him right back on track. We'll see whether these two actually link up in the future. If not, then producers will nonetheless flood inboxes, trying to replicate Pluto's gravity.

