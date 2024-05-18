Rod Wave Argues With His Girlfriend Over Cheating Allegations, Teases Break-Up Song

Rod Wave has been through a bit of a tough time recently. Last month he was present for a shooting in Florida that led to his arrest. Though he was released shortly after it took a few days for the entire story to get cleared up. Early reports that he was hit with gun charges turned out to be true, but they were filed in error. The police department later admitted that Wave was charged as if he was a felon when he's never actually been convicted of a crime.

He was in even more controversy just last week when he was called out online by Ari Lennox. The pair toured together and crowds repeatedly harassed Ari on stage while she was performing as the opening act. She took shots at Rod for not defending her from his crowds like other rappers in similar situations have in the past. Now he's been caught up in days of drama surrounding the mother of his child after evidence of her allegedly cheating leaked online. Since then the drama has very much been unfolding in the public eye.

Read More: Rod Wave Reveals That Ex Obsessed With NBA YoungBoy Led Him To Chase Music Career

Rod Wave On His Baby Mother Allegedly Cheating

Now video is reportedly making the rounds of Rod arguing with his girlfriend about the incident. It's unclear why he chose to film it but it took fans behind-the-scenes into some of the details of the couple's relationship issues. That led to Rod previewing a song he's been working on addressing the situation. His break-up anthem seems to be addressing the actual issues he's dealing with as they happen. He hasn't shared any more details on when the song might arrive since.

What do you think of Rod Wave sharing a preview of his upcoming break-up song while the drama that inspired it is still going on? Are you looking forward to hearing the full song whenever it drops? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Fredo Bang Says Rod Wave Has Ignored Him Since He Linked With NBA YoungBoy

[Via]