Future & Metro Boomin Earn Back-To-Back No. 1 Debuts After "We Still Don’t Trust You" Tops The Charts

Future and Metro Boomin have two albums in the top three.

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
477 Views
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Future and Metro Boomin's second collaborative album, We Still Don’t Trust You, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, this week, meaning the pair have secured chart-topping starts with both of their recent projects. The newest album moved 127,500 equivalent album units. Despite the No. 1 debut, the figure marks a dip from We Don’t Trust You, which earned 251,000 units in its first week. On the second project, Future and Metro Boomin collaborated with the Weeknd, Brownstone, Ty Dolla Sign, J. Cole, Lil Baby, and ASAP Rocky.

In addition to the success of We Still Don’t Trust You, We Don’t Trust You is still charting and rose from 4 to 3 with 83,000 equivalent album units earned for the latest update. It's one of only seven times an artist had two albums within the top three at the same time. In fact, Future is one of the artists to do so, having dropped his back-to-back No. 1s, Future and HNDRXX, in March 2017. Others to do so include Taylor Swift, Future, and more.

Read More: Metro Boomin & Future Reveal Six-Week "WE TRUST YOU TOUR": Details

Future & Metro Boomin Perform Together In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Future and Metro Boomin perform during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Future has now released a total of 10 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, making him one of only 10 artists to do so. The others include The Beatles, Jay-Z, Drake, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Kanye West, Eminem, and Elvis Presley. Metro Boomin has earned five No 1 albums throughout his career.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter fell to the No. 2 spot on the chart. The project marks the legendary singer's first venture into country music. It debuted at No. 1 after releasing on released on March 29. Be on the lookout for further updates on Future and Metro Boomin on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar With Picture Of His Manager, Ponders When Diss Track Will Arrive

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Dior Homme : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2018-2019MusicFuture & Metro Boomin's "Like That" Ft. Kendrick Lamar Headed For No. 1 Debut9.4K
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GAMusicFuture & Metro Boomin's "We Don't Like You" Debuts Atop Billboard 2004.0K
Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Sunrise, FLMusicFuture, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar’s "Like That" Hits No. 1 On Billboard Again1160
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMusicFuture & Metro Boomin's "WE DON'T TRUST YOU" On Pace For 130k Sales In Its Second Week3.8K