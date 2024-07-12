Strick & Future Finally Release Their Collab "RECIPE FOR LOVE"

Strick continues to be in album mode.

Strick might have an incredibly stacked album on the way if fan speculation is correct. The Lumberton, North Carolina rapper and singer of YSL affiliation already has Future, James Blake, Young Thug, and 6LACK potentially on tap. The first of those guests lands on the latest record from Strick called "RECIPE FOR LOVE". This is a song that has been in the making for two years, according to the "KISSES MAKE SURE" artist. While getting out music can be a pain in the rear overall, Strick was more so thankful than anything else to finally have this track see the light. He took the time to thank Future and the "RECIPE FOR LOVE" producer for their efforts on Instagram.

"Thank you @future!! Means a lot bro! Song is incredible!! 2 years in the making! Shout out @skipnosteps on the beat! This is a major moment in my career!!", Strick said. He then went to share an inspirational message for artists with a similar background. "I’m from Lumberton North Carolina, this for all the small-town kids who have even bigger dreams! Never give up!!". How is the song as whole, though? Well, in typical Strick fashion, it is a slow, emotional, and sensual cut, something that is in Future's wheelhouse. He was recently in that mode to some degree on WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU as well as HNDRXX prior to that. Time will tell on when Strick will come through with the album, as details are still murky. But this figures to be one of its hits.

Listen To "RECIPE FOR LOVE" By Strick & Future

Quotable Lyrics:

Maybe its my fault

Around 6 A.M., I always fall in love

Putting a lotta of splash on Hermès sheets

Stepped up the fashion in Burberry

I shouldn't be spending this fast, low-key