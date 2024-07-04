Metro Boomin & Future Fans Speculate That They Canceled Tour Dates Due To Low Ticket Sales

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1200 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
YSL Beauty Party During Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Producer Metro Boomin and Rapper Future aka Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn attend the "YSL Beauty Hotel" event during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 on January 17, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for YSL Beaute)
The actual reason as to why Future and Metro Boomin have canceled a couple of tour dates is still a mystery for listeners.

Future and Metro Boomin have canceled a couple of dates for their upcoming tour, namely shows in Milwaukee, Nashville, Columbus, New Orleans, and Tulsa on August 2, 6, 10, 20, and 25 respectively. As such, many fans are speculating on what could've prompted this decision, with low ticket sales in these cities being an easy theory to attach to. However, it's unclear whether this actually contributes to the decision, as all these mentioned concerts already sold about half of their available tickets. Still, there's not really much of another reason as to why this could happen at press time, so we'll see if either artist ever addresses it in the future.

Actually, both Future and Metro Boomin have a lot to clear up and speak on these days, whether it be for the beef-sparking music they dropped this year or their personal moves. Moreover, in the producer's case, he recently scared fans by suggesting that his next album will be the last project he releases on streaming services. We all know how contentious the debate between DSPs and the music industry's artists has been for about a decade now concerning proper payment and support. It seems like that debacle might never fade, but moves from huge artists to combat this could lead to interesting results.

Read More: Why Are Future & Metro Boomin Canceling Tour Dates This Summer?

Future & Metro Boomin Cancel Tour Dates: See Comments Under Instagram Post Below For Fans' Theories As To Why

Regardless, Metro Boomin has a couple of big LPs in the works, so he's got a lot to follow up on if his streaming service suggestion is in any way sincere. There's his collaborative album with JID, plus a new collab tape with NAV that they recently teased. Will all or any of these come out eventually, or will they eventually fall under the the weight of platforms like Spotify and Apple Music? We'll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, as for the Atlanta trap pioneer, Future is working on a new mixtape as well, so there should be even more heat from him sooner rather than later. Of course, we're sure that many fans expressed disappointment when they heard this news about the canceled tour dates. Whether you're seeing them live, or whether you're looking forward to their next drops, it's clear they will still dominate rap conversations for the rest of 2024. Once their tour kicks off, we'll see exactly what we were missing, and we might even get an idea of what's to come.

Read More: Future Gets Hit With Barrage Of Russell Wilson Jokes After Wishing His Son Happy Birthday

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
future metro boominMusicWhy Are Future & Metro Boomin Canceling Tour Dates This Summer?1394
LA Reid Presents A Night With FutureMusicFuture Teases Metro Boomin Collab Album Yet Again, Acknowledges Long Wait4.6K
Dior Homme : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2018-2019MusicFuture & Metro Boomin Clowned By Drake Fans Over Tour Sales17.5K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3MusicNAV And Metro Boomin Tease Collaborative Album Coming Soon623