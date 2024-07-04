Metro Boomin & Future Fans Speculate That They Canceled Tour Dates Due To Low Ticket Sales

The actual reason as to why Future and Metro Boomin have canceled a couple of tour dates is still a mystery for listeners.

Future and Metro Boomin have canceled a couple of dates for their upcoming tour, namely shows in Milwaukee, Nashville, Columbus, New Orleans, and Tulsa on August 2, 6, 10, 20, and 25 respectively. As such, many fans are speculating on what could've prompted this decision, with low ticket sales in these cities being an easy theory to attach to. However, it's unclear whether this actually contributes to the decision, as all these mentioned concerts already sold about half of their available tickets. Still, there's not really much of another reason as to why this could happen at press time, so we'll see if either artist ever addresses it in the future.

Actually, both Future and Metro Boomin have a lot to clear up and speak on these days, whether it be for the beef-sparking music they dropped this year or their personal moves. Moreover, in the producer's case, he recently scared fans by suggesting that his next album will be the last project he releases on streaming services. We all know how contentious the debate between DSPs and the music industry's artists has been for about a decade now concerning proper payment and support. It seems like that debacle might never fade, but moves from huge artists to combat this could lead to interesting results.

Regardless, Metro Boomin has a couple of big LPs in the works, so he's got a lot to follow up on if his streaming service suggestion is in any way sincere. There's his collaborative album with JID, plus a new collab tape with NAV that they recently teased. Will all or any of these come out eventually, or will they eventually fall under the the weight of platforms like Spotify and Apple Music? We'll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, as for the Atlanta trap pioneer, Future is working on a new mixtape as well, so there should be even more heat from him sooner rather than later. Of course, we're sure that many fans expressed disappointment when they heard this news about the canceled tour dates. Whether you're seeing them live, or whether you're looking forward to their next drops, it's clear they will still dominate rap conversations for the rest of 2024. Once their tour kicks off, we'll see exactly what we were missing, and we might even get an idea of what's to come.