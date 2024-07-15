Metro Boomin Exposed For Allegedly Cheating And Getting Side Chick Pregnant

Metro Boomin was hit with some pretty big accusations.

Metro Boomin has been the main character of social media a few times over the past few months. Overall, a lot of this started when he started beefing with Drake. He had been unleashing a plethora of tweets about Drizzy and how he suspects someone was trying to hack him. Moreover, he claimed that he kept receiving some bizarre phone calls from a person in Toronto. Subsequently, Metro was exposed for some outlandish tweets in his youth about younger women.

Now, Metro is being put on blast through social media, for a completely different reason. Below, you can see that he is being accused of cheating on his girlfriend. Additionally, it is being alleged that his side chick is now pregnant. This was all exposed in an Instagram story, although there is little proof right now to support the claims. However, the allegations have begun going viral on social media, with Akademiks and other accounts reporting on the IG story.

Metro Boomin Under Fire

At the time of writing this, Metro Boomin has not responded to any of the allegations. That has not stopped fans from spreading the news while also relating this to the Drake situation. As you can imagine, it is mostly Drake fans who find themselves excited, rejuvenated, and downright delighted by the allegations. Only time will tell whether or not Metro Boomin will speak out. Until then, those who oppose him will continue to have fun with what is being accused.