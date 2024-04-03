Metro Boomin Blames Hacker For "All Those Corny Tweets," And Fans Aren't Buying It

Metro Boomin has been extremely active on social media these past few weeks. Furthermore, he has taken some slick shots at Drake before deleting his tweets. This has led to some clap backs from Drizzy himself, and fans are curious as to how this all originated. Additionally, with the track "Like That" on Metro and Future's album We Don't Trust You, it is clear that the Drake feud is very much alive and well. Kendrick Lamar is on the song, and again, he delivered an outstanding verse. However, fans remain confused as to how this all began.

On Tuesday, Metro Boomin took to Twitter where he revealed that his phone number and social media accounts were hacked. Moreover, there was seemingly a connection to Drake here as he revealed that a Toronto phone number has been calling his phone incessantly. In the tweet below, Metro blames anything corny that he may have tweeted, on the hackers themselves. "Jus got my phone # and accounts back today somebody hacked me the day the album dropped smh and all those corny ass tweets all my day 1s know that’s nowhere in my character," he wrote.

Read More: Metro Boomin 7 Best Beats

Metro Boomin Explains What Happened

As you can see in the quote tweets down below, no one actually believes Metro was hacked. Or if he was, indeed, hacked, the hacker had nothing to do with his Twitter habits specifically. In fact, there are some people who are trying to say that Metro is going out sad right now. After all, "Like That" is the number one song in the country right now, and that should probably be enough. We'll probably never know if a hacker was truly responsible for his tweets. But if he is telling the truth, then the timing is quite curious.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section down below. Do you think that Metro was really hacked? Is he lying to save face? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects. 2024 continue to be an outstanding year.

Read More: Metro Boomin Denies Drake Beef

[Via]