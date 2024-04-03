Metro Boomin Blames Hacker For "All Those Corny Tweets," And Fans Aren't Buying It

Metro Boomin had some issues with a hacker recently.

BYAlexander Cole
Metro Boomin Kicks off Gov Ball Weekend with 'Heroes &amp; Villains' Pop-Up in Soho ahead of his performance Friday night

Metro Boomin has been extremely active on social media these past few weeks. Furthermore, he has taken some slick shots at Drake before deleting his tweets. This has led to some clap backs from Drizzy himself, and fans are curious as to how this all originated. Additionally, with the track "Like That" on Metro and Future's album We Don't Trust You, it is clear that the Drake feud is very much alive and well. Kendrick Lamar is on the song, and again, he delivered an outstanding verse. However, fans remain confused as to how this all began.

On Tuesday, Metro Boomin took to Twitter where he revealed that his phone number and social media accounts were hacked. Moreover, there was seemingly a connection to Drake here as he revealed that a Toronto phone number has been calling his phone incessantly. In the tweet below, Metro blames anything corny that he may have tweeted, on the hackers themselves. "Jus got my phone # and accounts back today somebody hacked me the day the album dropped smh and all those corny ass tweets all my day 1s know that’s nowhere in my character," he wrote.

Read More: Metro Boomin 7 Best Beats

Metro Boomin Explains What Happened

As you can see in the quote tweets down below, no one actually believes Metro was hacked. Or if he was, indeed, hacked, the hacker had nothing to do with his Twitter habits specifically. In fact, there are some people who are trying to say that Metro is going out sad right now. After all, "Like That" is the number one song in the country right now, and that should probably be enough. We'll probably never know if a hacker was truly responsible for his tweets. But if he is telling the truth, then the timing is quite curious.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section down below. Do you think that Metro was really hacked? Is he lying to save face? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects. 2024 continue to be an outstanding year.

Read More: Metro Boomin Denies Drake Beef

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 – 10/12/23MusicMetro Boomin Refutes Claim That "Like That" Only Hit #1 Because Of Drake, Reveals His Phone Was Hacked By Toronto Number Shortly Before Album Release
GQ Hype Celebrates Metro Boomin In New York City.MusicMetro Boomin's Old Tweets About J. Cole Go Viral Following Reports That The Two Are Working Together
YSL Beauty Party During Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019MusicFuture & Metro Boomin's "We Don't Trust You" Is Turning Everyone Into A Comedian Online
Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles LakersMusicLeBron James Raps Along To Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss, Metro Boomin Reacts