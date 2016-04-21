hacker
- MusicYoung Thug Fan Hacks RICO Trial Zoom To Shout "Free Thug!": WatchThose in the courtroom, including Young Thug, looked shocked.By Caroline Fisher
- Tech"GTA 6" Hacker Gets Life Sentence In "Secure Hospital"Arion Kurtaj was ruled to still be a threat to the general public due to his desire to commit more cybercrimes.By Ben Mock
- MusicTrippie Redd Says Hacker Held Music For $1 Million RansomTrippie admitted that the version of "Krzy Train," his collab with Travis Scott, is the raw, unmixed original because he rushed to put it out.By Erika Marie
- Gaming17-Year-Old Allegedly Behind "GTA 6" Hack Arrested In U.K.: ReportA 17-year-old in the U.K. has reportedly been arrested for being behind the recent leak of "Grand Theft Auto 6."By Cole Blake
- SportsJay Williams Completely Forgets Basketball History, Blames It On HackersJay Williams pulled out the most classic excuse in the book
By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsParler Suffers Breach As Hacker Archives & Shares Posts From Users: ReportThe person shared links to the information on Twitter and many believe that it will further assist in figuring out how the insurrection at the U.S. capital was organized.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJessica Alba's Twitter Hacked & Littered With Racist & Homophobic TweetsWe all knew this wasn't Jessica. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSoulja Boy's Instagram Page Hacked As He Spends Time In JailThe hacker is asking for $1,000 to give him back the page.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJennifer Lawrence’s Nude Photo Hacker Sentenced 8 Months In PrisonOne of the four hackers responsible for "The Fappening" leak a few years back is sentenced to 8 months behind bars.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRich The Kid's Social Media Hacked, Hacker Wants $750K For RTK's PageRich The Kid's social media platforms are being held ransom for $750K.By Aron A.
- MusicBig Sean's Twitter Hacked By Lame Threatening An Ariana Grande Sex TapeTwitter users were more uncompromising with Big Sean than his suspected hacker.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Yachty Hackers Expose His DM's With 16-Year-Old Girl & Threaten To Leak MusicThe hackers are threatening to expose even more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Instagram Hack Still In Effect: "We Have All Of Uzi Music"Could further leaks be coming?By Alex Zidel
- SocietyBuffalo Wild Wings Issues Apology After Hacker Leaves Behind Racist TweetsBuffalo Wild Wings offers an explanation for bizarre activity on its Twitter.By Milca P.
- MusicCardi B Plans On Hitting Her Nude Video Hackers With A LawsuitCardi B may be pursuing legal action against her hackers.By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyHackers Show How Easy It Is To Break Into The iPhone X Face ID SystemThe iPhone X seems to not be living up to its name. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentYoung M.A Says Her Twitter Account Got "Hacked"One of rap's hottest emcees had a social media security breach.By Matt F
- Life8 Million British Accounts Revealed In AdultFriendFinder HackIt's the largest data breach ever.By hnhh
- NewsTwitter, Soundcloud, Netflix & Spotify Servers Are Down Due To Massive DDoS CyberattackHotNewHipHop stays calm & carries on.By hnhh
- NewsDonald Glover's "Pharos" App Rumored To Contain New Music & Tour DatesWhat does Donald Glover's mysterious "Pharos" app have in store? Fans and hackers have already hinted at some possibilities. By Angus Walker
- NewsLil Uzi Vert Catches Hacker & Humiliates Him On VideoLil Uzi Vert locates a young man who had been hacking his music and proceeds to verbally attack him on video. By Angus Walker