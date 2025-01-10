Ken Carson Exposes Hacker Trying To Blackmail Him For Songs

BYElias Andrews88 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ken Carson: Chaos Tour - Louisville, KY
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 06: Ken Carson performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on November 06, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
The rapper circumvented the problem.

Ken Carson suffers from leaks. He is not the only rapper who has dealt with them, but he is definitely up in terms of how many songs have leaked online without his permission. The rapper got fed up with the whole process on Thursday, though. Ken Carson decided to stop playing games and post a DM exchange with an unnamed hacker. The hacker appeared to be blackmailing Carson for songs, and demanded he get to hear them before everybody else. It didn't work, obviously.

Ken Carson decided to expose this covert attempt at blackmail as a means of nullifying it. The hacker in question can be seen laying out a game plan for Carson. "I just want music for my ears," the hacker said. "Let's get this over with Ken. Everything will be returned and songs will be safe." This unnamed fan made a promise to Ken Carson that none of his music would be leaked if he agreed to send them over early." A bit of time passed between interactions, though, which caused the hacker to apply pressure. He claimed that he would do a lot more to the rapper than hack accounts if he needed to.

Read More: Ken Carson Drops Off Mind-Melting Single "Delusional"

Ken Carson Called The Hacker's Bluff On Instagram

"I don't want to have to do anything else," the person threatened. "You don't want to have to deal with anything else, let's get this over with." Ken Carson's response to the hacker was hilarious as it was blunt. "I ain't reading all that lil bra," he typed back. "You gonna be hacking everybody for no reason." Carson called the hacker's bluff. He told him there was nothing of real value to hack or leak. "All my sh*t already hacked," Ken Carson concluded. "I don't see you taking a w here."

Ken Carson has not been afraid to share his thoughts on hackers in the past. He complained to Complex about leaks in 2023. "F*ck a leak, f*ck a hacker," the rapper stated. "You're really delaying somebody's album. One a leaker or hacker gets your song, it's not even your song anymore." The rapper stressed to the fans how frustrating that process can be. We hope he doesn't have to contend with it much longer.

Read More: 2hollis Drops New Single "gold" Ahead Of Tour With Ken Carson

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...