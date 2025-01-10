Ken Carson Exposes Hacker Trying To Blackmail Him For Songs

The rapper circumvented the problem.

Ken Carson suffers from leaks. He is not the only rapper who has dealt with them, but he is definitely up in terms of how many songs have leaked online without his permission. The rapper got fed up with the whole process on Thursday, though. Ken Carson decided to stop playing games and post a DM exchange with an unnamed hacker. The hacker appeared to be blackmailing Carson for songs, and demanded he get to hear them before everybody else. It didn't work, obviously.

Ken Carson decided to expose this covert attempt at blackmail as a means of nullifying it. The hacker in question can be seen laying out a game plan for Carson. "I just want music for my ears," the hacker said. "Let's get this over with Ken. Everything will be returned and songs will be safe." This unnamed fan made a promise to Ken Carson that none of his music would be leaked if he agreed to send them over early." A bit of time passed between interactions, though, which caused the hacker to apply pressure. He claimed that he would do a lot more to the rapper than hack accounts if he needed to.

Ken Carson Called The Hacker's Bluff On Instagram

"I don't want to have to do anything else," the person threatened. "You don't want to have to deal with anything else, let's get this over with." Ken Carson's response to the hacker was hilarious as it was blunt. "I ain't reading all that lil bra," he typed back. "You gonna be hacking everybody for no reason." Carson called the hacker's bluff. He told him there was nothing of real value to hack or leak. "All my sh*t already hacked," Ken Carson concluded. "I don't see you taking a w here."