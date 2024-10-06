2hollis Drops New Single "gold" Ahead Of Tour With Ken Carson

A budding act in the rage scene drops a new single ahead of his tour with Ken Carson.

2hollis is a singer/rapper from Chicago. He released his debut album White Tiger in 2022, and his third album Boy came out this past August. More recently, 2hollis is opening for Ken Carson on his Chaos tour. The North American leg of Carson's tour begins on October 12. As 2hollis prepares to serve in a supporting role for the next six weeks, he unveiled his latest single "glow" on Friday. "gold" is not a traditional hip-hop song by any means. It borrows quite heavily from the hyperpop sound, which has been increasingly popular in the last five years thanks to acts like 100 gecs and Charli XCX. It also borrows from the rage sound, which acts like the aforementioned Carson are popularizing.

"gold" is a catchy track, with 2hollis delivering a quick verse. The track has a lot of repetition, and the hook is sure to get stuck in a listener's head on recurring listens. As he continues to get his name out there, more people are going to be checking out for his music. It is a good strategy for him to release a new single now. The tour with Ken Carson will be the most high-profile performances of his young career. Carson is a star in the making in his own right, but he is further along that road than 2hollis is, and Carson fans who are not already familiar will probably gravitate to 2hollis' music since they're in a similar lane. Check out the new single below.

2hollis - "gold"

