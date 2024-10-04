Fans Think Future Dissed Gunna On New Song "Allure" And Here's Why

What do you think?

Future and Gunna are two of Atlanta's biggest rappers. They have an impressive resume when it comes to collabs, as evidenced by hits like "Pushin' P" and "Too Easy." Gunna's involvement in the Young Thug trial, however, has soured his relationships with several other names in the industry. Future is among the most notable. There's seemingly tension between the two, based on the lack of collabs they've put out and subliminal statements they've made via social media. Now, fans believe that Future has taken subs and put them in a song.

Future dropped a slick guest verse on the new Ferg single "Allure." It's an absolute banger of a song, for one. The Atlanta rapper appears to still be in Mixtape Pluto mode, which is very much an amazing thing for fans. The closer fans listened to his "Allure" verse, though, the more theories began to swirl that the rapper was actually taking aim at Gunna. The lyrics don't mention Gunna by name, but it's hard to listen to the wording and not imagine that he's the target. And we don't use the word "target" lightly, either.

Future Allegedly References Gunna's Death

"You done took a plea on my slime," Future raps. "Won't be surprised if you ended up dead." It's very clear that Pluto is taking about his friend Young Thug when he says slime. It's also pretty easy to infer that Gunna is going to be the one who could end up, well "dead." This is the most pointed that a Pluto diss has ever gotten. He rapped the first verse and the chorus of "Like That," the diss song that broke the rap game open in 2024, and was still more vague. It speaks to the rapper's seeming frustration with Gunna, if in fact these bars are aimed at him.