Future Promotes Healthier Habits In Music Video For "TEFLON DON"

One of the best from "MIXTAPE PLUTO" receives a fun twist on the visual side.

Future has gone three for three in a lot of people's eyes this year after the release of MIXTAPE PLUTO. The 17-song affair is just a straight 40-plus minutes of wavy and grimy trap bangers with no guests. That's been upsetting to some listeners, as features with at least Travis Scott and Gunna were heavily teased. Additionally, the similar and familiar sounds may feel like wash, rinse, and repeat Pluto. But, as we just mentioned, his day one listeners understand what this tape is all about and it's why it's looking at a solid opening week on the charts. As it stands, the Atlanta legend is projecting to sell over 120,000 units. As for the songs themselves, there most likely won't be a "Like That" in terms of hit level. However, there are some memorable cuts Future lays down here such as "TEFLON DON".

It's got a hypnotic instrumental, courtesy of a slew of talent behind the boards such as Southside. Pluto also does his thing on it, bring his trademark high and low pitch vocal inflections. It's extremely braggadocious, as he plays around with the comparison of criminal kingpin John Gotti, aka "TEFLON DON". Future's touts himself as someone who is always finding himself on top no matter how many times people try to bring him down. However, the new visuals for the track add another layer to always trying to better oneself. Uproxx points out the custom wrapped old school sedans which are promoting Suboxone and Narcan. They are drugs that help fight addiction to opioids, something that Future's been synonymous with, but has also been putting down in real life. Check out the NSFW visuals with the link below.

"TEFLON DON" Music Video - Future