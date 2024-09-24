Future "MIXTAPE PLUTO" Album Review

It says it right there on the box, and this uncompromising Future release doesn't need to change who "MIXTAPE PLUTO" is.

Fortunately for us, MIXTAPE PLUTO's title does most of the talking when discussing Future's new project. Occasionally sharp street odes, brazenly warped and sleek flows, and drowsily self-confident vocal tones? Check. Psychedelic pads, brutal bass, and insistently intoxicating instrumentals? Check. Classic cuts that define the Atlanta legend's discography? We'll see a few years down the road... All in all, this is probably the most straightforward, simple, and easily definable hip-hop record to drop in 2024, which also makes it a bit of a tough cookie to review.

After all, much of the new and notable discussion around MIXTAPE PLUTO revolves around comparisons to Future's two 2024 studio collabs with Metro Boomin. This actually benefits this new tape's place in his discography, as the raw, woozy, yet still grounded trap here earns its worth when contrasted with the high-budget presentation and melodic compromises of those LPs. Pluto instead focuses on what most of his hardcore fanbase loves from him. He sounds like the coolest and highest man on the planet over the sonic equivalent of sitting in the middle of a club, a smoke session, or both and not being able to fully make out what you're listening to.

Future's Performances, Productions & Pitfalls

Let's start strong first: Future's a bullet train on "SKI," he switches between melodic accents on "OATH," and he stretches himself out on "SOUTH OF FRANCE" without losing control of the wheel. However, sleepy deliveries and stagnant schemes on "MJ" force the production to carry the weight on occasion, whereas the opposite is true on "BRAZZIER." On the other hand, "TEFLON DON" stuns with its in-and-out operatic samples (plus a dynamic vocal delivery), and the woodwinds on "PRESS THE BUTTON" make magic with a fantastic Fewtch onslaught.

As such, there are many caveats to consider. MIXTAPE PLUTO's biggest flaw is definitely its sequencing, as the first five tracks sound so similar that so-so records like "LIL DEMON" and "READY TO COOK UP" lose their value when stacked up against better cuts in that same section. It's not until "TOO FAST" and its admittedly basic presentation that we get a change. As cringe as many find Future's chorus on "PLUTOSKI," and as much as that instrumental deserved better, it's actually one of the most fun parts of the mixtape, thanks to ditching the self-serious attitude. On the topic of ditches...

Pluto's Mixing, Genre Shifts & Lyricism

It's called MIXTAPE PLUTO: no one really cares about subpar mixing on occasion here. But, for example, "OCEAN" could've been a more outstanding highlight if it wasn't for the overwhelming bass tone. Elsewhere on this tape, Future does shift sub-genres to break up the vibe, even if the results are mixed. "MADE MY H*E FAINT" is almost rage-like but doesn't land too hard, whereas "SURFING A TSUNAMI" has a surprising synth swell bolstered by a strong chorus. "TOLD MY" contains two welcome Koopsta Knicca samples produced by DJ Paul, calling back to his Southern roots, which are also referenced in the project's cover art. It depicts his late and legendary cousin Rico Wade's Dungeon bathed in pink light.

Many have speculated on whether the disappointingly messy "LOST MY DOG" tributes Rico, but it's actually about a friend that Future lost to fentanyl. It's probably the most overt exploration of the pain on the other side of his hedonistic exploits. Otherwise, his lines are up to standard, but they'll only stand out when they're particularly funny or, frankly, petty. "No, I didn't birth you, but I designed you" and "Counting up so much dog s**t, it look like cow s**t" are right out of this catalog's playbook.

Did We Get MIXTAPE PLUTO Back?

Speaking of the catalog, where does MIXTAPE PLUTO fall within it? Is it really reminiscent of Future's early 2010s dominance, or does it feel like a step back from his global superstardom? For our money, it's firmly on the former. A confident carelessness here resulted in plenty of bangers like the nasty closer "AYE SAY GANG." The 40-year-old also feels right at home with Southside, Wheezy, and more of his iconic producers, plus new names like BROCKHAMPTON's Romil Hemnani. But it mostly fits among the Monsters and Beast Modes by checking off a list, not for being a front-to-back thrill ride.