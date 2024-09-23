Future Gives Us Flows & Vocal Quirks To Remember On "Plutoski"

Future know how to get fans talking.

Future is a legendary artist whose legacy in the rap game has been cemented. Overall, you would be hard-pressed to find an artist more influential to the artist of today, than Future. His flow and use of melody has proven to be the blueprint over the last decade or so. However, he is still out here making great music. He dropped two collab tapes with Metro Boomin earlier this year, and on Friday, he dropped off the highly-anticipated Mixtape Pluto.

This project is getting quite a bit of love on social media so far. One track that seems to be getting attention is "Plutoski." Once you hear this track, you will understand why this has been the case so far. It features some wild flows from Future, and one particular vocal quirk that has proven to be quite polarizing. Some are saying he's a genius for it, others are calling him washed. But that is the beauty of Future. He tries new things, regardless of what the backlash might be.

Future Loves To Switch It Up

