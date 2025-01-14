Kai Cenat Reveals Release Date For Ken Carson's "More Chaos" Album

New album incoming.

Ken Carson has been teasing his new album for a long, long time. The rapper initially hinted at More Chaos dropping in November 2023. There was some confusion as to whether the album a deluxe of his previous effort, A Great Chaos. Carson clarified that it would be a follow up in July 2024, and we have been patiently waiting to hear it ever since. Thankfully, we have a have release date. Kai Cenat took to live stream on Monday night to reveal when Carson's anticipated album will be available.

Kai Cenat told viewers that Ken Carson's new album, More Chaos, will be dropping in April. The streamer pulled his phone and showed a text conversation between him and Carson. The intent was pretty clear. It took a minute for Cenat to pull focus on his phone, but when he did, the excitement was undeniable. Ken Carson told Cenat that he was "wrapping" the album, and it would officially be out April 11. "Tell the world f*k it," he wrote. It's been a long, protracted process. Carson initially hinted at a Halloween drop, but the holiday came and went with no new music. A month later, he told Pitchfork that fans will get to listen to More Chaos in 2025.

Ken Carson Previously Teased A Halloween Release

"At the beginning of next year," the outlet wrote. "He will release his highly anticipated fourth album, More Chaos, which is still in the works." It didn't help that Ken Carson has been siddled by leaks and various starts and stops. The rapper voiced his anger with leaks during a 2023 interview with Complex. "F*ck a leak, f*ck a hacker," Ken Carson stated. "You're really delaying somebody's album. One a leaker or hacker gets your song, it's not even your song anymore." The rapper has grown so tired of leaks that he even leaked a conversation with an alleged hacker a week ago.