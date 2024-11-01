Ken Carson Drops Off Mind-Melting Single "Delusional"

It seems that 2023 was Ken Carson's breakout year. He had been bubbling before A Great Chaos, but he really blew up and put everyone on notice. A protege of Playboi Carti, he's been showing the hip-hop world that he will be a face of the rage subgenre for years to come. Viral singles such "ss" (Sydney Sweeney), "overseas," and "Fighting My Demons," are all displays of the lane he's currently dominating. It's glitchy, booming, and futuristic trap-like beats, with slurred deliveries and blunt lyricism. Ken Carson is staying true to that formula on his newest release "delusional," which is his first record since the deluxe to A Great Chaos.
The Atlanta, Georgia rapper has never been one to have hidden meanings in his songs, and this one is no different. On this blistering single, Carson is giving it to this girl straight that she isn't all she's made herself up to be. "This b**** must be delusional / She think she perfect, huh, huh, she think she worth it, huh, huh." However, this record is also about other's people's beliefs that can check him. "Try to rob me and my gang, you gon' need many men." This kingpin mentality carries into the last few bars of the track where he declares that he's going to be president. It's an in-your-face display both literally and figuratively and it just continues to show that Ken's not going anywhere.
"Delusional" - Ken Carson
Quotable Lyrics:
She think I'm cheatin', hell yeah, she think I'm flirtin'
You pop s*** on accident, I pop this s*** on purpose
Hit your b**** on accident, I hope you got insurance
F***in' on your b**** for hours, yeah, I got endurance
Can't react how I used to react, yeah, I'm maturin'
Two-hundred an occasion, I feel like Lil Baby, might cop me a Urus