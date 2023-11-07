Ken Carson Gets Into An Altercation With Police At Lil Uzi Vert Show

Last month, Ken Carson treated fans to his new album A Great Chaos. While some critics weren't convinced, the record received massive praise from fans online. The 18-track project sports three features from Destroy Lonely, who released an album of his own earlier this year. Carson had a listening party for the new album which featured a rare public appearance from Playboi Carti.

A Great Chaos also features an appearance from Lil Uzi Vert on the song "Like This." That's probably why Carson showed up during a recent Lil Uzi show in Atlanta so the pair could perform the track together. But it was what happened after the show that is starting to get attention online. There's a video making the rounds of Carson having a scuffle with the police backstage making the rounds online. Though the clip is short it does show Carson shoving an officer as they're trying to escort him out of the building, something he's likely to get in some trouble for. Check out the entire clip of the interaction below.

Ken Carson Getting Into It With Police Backstage

Fans haven't been the only ones praising Ken Carson's new album. Aside from his fellow Opium rappers, another big name also put his seal of approval on the album. That was Drake who took to his Instagram story to share the fact that he was listening to the new album shortly after it was released.

Last month, Ken Carson had an entirely different and far funnier interaction at a show. While he was on stage performing, one of the fans in the crowd threw a bible at him. Rappers have been dealing with an increase in fans throwing objects on stage all year. But it was the choice of object in particular that had curious fans cracking up this time. What do you think of Ken Carson's encounter with police backstage after performing with Lil Uzi Vert? Let us know in the comment section below.

