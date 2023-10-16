Drake Co-Signs Ken Carson And His New Album “A Great Chaos”

Just a couple of weekends ago, Drake came through and dropped off his new album, For All The Dogs. Overall, it is a project that has proven to be quite polarizing. However, that has not stopped it from achieving incredible success on the Billboard charts. It is the biggest album in the entire world right now, and for good reason. It has sold over 400K units in its first week on streaming which is pretty impressive. Although it does bring in the end of an era as Drizzy looks to take a break from making music.

This has given the artist some time to relax and listen to other artists. For instance, he has been listening to none other than Ken Carson. We know this because Drake took to his Instagram story and posted a screengrab of him listening to "Jennifer's Body." This is a song that was already viral on TikTok well before the release of the album. Regardless, it serves as one of the best tracks and it is cool to see Drizzy giving Carson a huge co-sign.

Drake Is A Fan Of Ken Carson

As many of you already know, Carson is an Opium artist who is signed to Playboi Carti. He has been with Opium for quite some time, and he has done some great work on the label. He and Destroy Lonely serve as the two biggest stars on the imprint, and they are only getting better. One has to wonder what this latest co-sign will end up doing for their respective careers.

Be sure to let us know what you think of A Great Chaos, in the comments section below.

