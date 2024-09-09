Beyonce's Mind-Blowing Feature Price Allegedly Revealed By Lil Durk Hacker

Beyonce apparently has a massive feature price.

Beyonce is apparently charging artists $2 million for a feature, according to the hacker who got access to Lil Durk's Instagram page. The anonymous person broke into the rapper's account over the weekend and shared a photo of him with Beyonce. Now, he says she asked for $2 million to appear on one of his songs in direct messages. “2 million cash for a Beyoncé feature I seen his dm,” they wrote.

When DJ Akademiks shared the post on Instagram, fans in the comments section couldn't understand why she'd be charging so much. "A Beyoncé feature ain’t worth no 2 million im sorry this ain’t 2009, I respect her craft to she a goat," one user wrote. Another wrote: "BEYONCE can do a 1,000,000 features with Durk. And the 40 plus year old women who listen to it still won’t buy an album or ticket to Durks concert. I know that truth hurts. Now go ahead and give me your best insults. You are not funny, nobody knows you…etc."

Beyonce Accepts Innovator Award During The iHeartRadio Music Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Despite the fee Beyonce allegedly charges, Kaytranda recently made headlines for arguing that she wasn't willing to pay out a fair amount to bring him onto one of her own songs. Speaking with Vulture for a profile, he said that she lowballed him for a remix of one of her songs. He remarked: “Sometimes people don’t see your worth and how important you are. I know what I mean to people.”

Lil Durk Hacker Reveals Beyonce Feature Cost

Kaytranada later attempted to clarify his comments, noting on social media that he meant no disrespect to the legendary singer. Check out the post on Lil Durk's account from the hacker below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.