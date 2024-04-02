Metro Boomin Refutes Claim That "Like That" Only Hit #1 Because Of Drake, Reveals His Phone Was Hacked By Toronto Number Shortly Before Album Release

Fan speculation about where the rapper and producer stand has run rampant.

BYLavender Alexandria
Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 – 10/12/23

It's been a few days of good news for Metro Boomin and Future. Last week they released their highly-anticipated collaborative album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. The project came on the back of more than a year of teasing, so much so that it became a joke among Metro's fans. But as the chart announcements are rolling out it's been nothing but success for the record. Over the weekend it was announced that the project soared to a #1 debut on the Billboard 200. Not only did it hit the top spot, but it scored the biggest tracking week of the year so far.

But the album itself wasn't the only thing to debut at #1. The track "Like That" also skyrocketed to the top spot of the Hot 100. That track was propelled by a Kendrick Lamar feature that had everyone talking after he took shots at both Drake and J. Cole. Some fans suggested that mentioning Drake is the only reason the song reached the number one spot, something Metro didn't appreciate. He responded to those claims in an Instagram comment. "Album was going #1 regardless. There was gonna be a #1 single regardless. Get off d*ck that man don't even know y'all" Metro's comment reads. Check out his full response below.

Read More: Metro Boomin Appears To Be With Kanye West In Italy

Metro Boomin Refutes Fan Claims

In another unrelated post, Metro Boomin revealed some mysterious phone calls that he got shortly before the release of the album. "It all started 2 days before the album dropped and all these 416 numbers would call me back 2 back a million times. Got so bad I had to keep my phone on airplane mode," his tweet read. It was attached to a picture of the calls he's been receiving. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the phone numbers all shared the area code of Drake's native Toronto.

Do you think "Like That" would have still hit number one even if Kendrick Lamar didn't mention Drake? Do you think Drake was somehow responsible for the phone calls Metro Boomin was getting? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Metro Boomin Denies Drake Beef

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GAMusicFuture, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Debuts At #1 On The Hot 100
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GAMusicFuture & Metro Boomin's "We Don't Like You" Debuts Atop Billboard 200
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - InsideMusicMetro Boomin Calls Out Rappers Who Are "Scared To Post" "WE DON'T TRUST YOU," Fans Suspect 21 Savage & Drake Are In Crosshairs
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - InsideMusicMetro Boomin Shares Spotify Wrapped, Thanks Fans For Great Year