Metro Boomin's Hate For Kobe Bryant Was On Full Display In This Old Tweet

Metro Boomin is someone who is currently being scrutinized on social media. Overall, this is because of his role in the current Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. However, it should be noted that Metro and Drake have had tension for a whole. The two have taken shots at one another, although now, these shots are being put on tape. For instance, Metro produced "Like That" which featured Kendrick's opening shots. Meanwhile, Drake dropped off "Push Ups" which told Metro to go back and make some drugs.

Over the last couple of days, fans have been going through Metro Boomin's social media in an attempt to find tweets that might make him look bad. So far, they have found plenty of old tweets about his love for Drake. The tweets are actually pretty funny and they just showcase how he loved the artist growing up. That said, people are using this as a way to show that Metro "switched up" on his idol. Now, however, fans have moved on to another tweet, in which he showcased his hatred at the time for Kobe Bryant.

Metro Boomin Tweets Continue To Get Dug Up

"F*CK KOBE BRYANT," Metro wrote in 2010. Given the date of this tweet, it seems as though Metro was responding to Kobe's repeat NBA Finals win. This was Kobe's fifth and final title in the NBA. Like all young sports fans, Metro probably saw Bryant as his enemy and truly meant nothing by this. However, fans want to bring it up anyway, because without context, it does come across as pretty funny. For now, this is the state of rap beef in 2024.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that it is weird for people to try and dig up old tweets? Are Drake fans taking the feud too far right now? Will Metro shut down his Twitter completely? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

