Metro Boomin Exposed For Praising Drake In A Plethora Of Old Tweets

Metro Boomin and Drake are at odds right now. Overall, their feud has been growing for months, although it has seemingly hit its peak. Once Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake and J Cole on "Like That," it seemed as though all bets were off. Subsequently, Drake came through with his own diss track this weekend, simply called "Push Ups." On the song, he takes aim at Metro with one perfectly placed line. It was a humorous line, and fans are already excited to see how this is all going to play out, moving forward.

Throughout the morning, Drake has continued to take aim at Metro. Ultimately, some fans feel as though it is a weak move, especially when you consider how Drizzy can rap back, while Metro cannot. That said, with Metro under the microscope, fans have been going on his Twitter account and looking for reasons to clown on him. As it turns out, they have found a plethora of tweets from over 10 years ago, in which Metro can be seen praising the megastar. Of course, these posts are aside from the one we reported on a few hours ago.

Metro Boomin Has Some Deleting To Do

All of these tweets are exceptionally complimentary of Drake. They make it seem as though Metro was a huge Drake fan growing up. Of course, that is probably very well the case. These two have even made tons of hits together. Along the way, something went wrong, and now there seems to be some real hatred there. Hopefully, these two can talk it out and come to terms on some sort of solution.

