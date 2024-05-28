Future Promises He Won't Sleep Until His New Mixtape Is Done

Future says he won't be sleeping until he finishes his upcoming mixtape. He teased the release of the project in a post on X (formerly Twitter) early Tuesday morning. "I can’t sleep until it’s complete #MIXTAPEPLUTO," he wrote. The mixtape will come just months after Future teamed up with Metro Boomin for the collaborative albums, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You.

In the replies to his post, fans expressed their excitement for new music. "Future keeps dropping albums like rent due and I’m here for it," one fan remarked. Another requested: "Link with DJ Esco if you can, I miss those collabs." Other users compared his current run to 2015 when he dropped, DS2, 56 Nights, and Beast Mode.

Read More: Kanye West's First Intro For "LIKE THAT" REMIX Surfaces & It Was Originally A Callback To This "Late Registration" Record

Future Performs On The "On Big Party Tour"

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Rapper Future performs during "One Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Future previously told fans he'd be releasing the mixtape on May 10th but the date came and went without a new project. Instead, he appeased fans by sharing a new single with Tee Grizzley titled "Swear to God." Check out his latest comment on his next mixtape below.

Future Teases His Upcoming Mixtape

Both We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You debuted atop the US Billboard 200. The albums featured appearances from The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, and many more artists while simultaneously kicking off several beefs with Drake. While the Toronto rapper, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and more have dropped further diss tracks, Future has remained silent. Drake even suggested that Metro Boomin played a hand in pressuring him to sign on to the feud. "Pluto sh*t make me sick to my stomach, we ain't never really been through it," he raps on "Family Matters." Be on the lookout for further updates on Future on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Future Reveals Release Date For His Next Mixtape And It's Sooner Than You Think

[Via]